Protest over teachers' exam turns violent in Rajasthan

Police resorted to baton charge after candidates of a teachers' recruitment examination laid siege on a national highway in Rajasthan, pelted stones and torched vehicles on Thursday to press for their demand to fill vacancies in the general category with the Scheduled Tribe-category candidates. The candidates of the teachers recruitment exam of 2018 have been protesting for over past fortnight to raise their demand, police said.

A large mob has blocked NH-8 (Udaipur-Bhuwali) in Dungarpur, District Collector Kana Ram told PTI. The protesters pelted stones on the police force, some of whom were injured, and torched several vehicles, the officer said. "Police had to resort to baton charge to disperse the mob.