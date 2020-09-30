Left Menu
NC felicitates successful candidates in Kashmir Administrative Services

Congratulating the candidates, Farooq said bureaucracy is the eyes and arms of government, and plays a major role in the public administration and implementation of government policies. “It is elevating to see Jammu and Kashmir’s youth cracking such prestigious exams despite various oddments, lack of resources and dearth of necessary exposure.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 22:37 IST
The National Conference on Wednesday felicitated successful candidates in the Kashmir Civil Services Examinations, urging them to work towards strengthening grassroots level development and progress. NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah felicitated Malik Kamila Mushtaq, Mir Dawar Habib and Diksha Raina for securing the first three positions in the Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) examination, a party spokesman said. Congratulating the candidates, Farooq said bureaucracy is the eyes and arms of government, and plays a major role in the public administration and implementation of government policies.

“It is elevating to see Jammu and Kashmir’s youth cracking such prestigious exams despite various oddments, lack of resources and dearth of necessary exposure. I congratulate all those candidates from J-K who have achieved success. The hard work, determination and perseverance always pay. I pass on good wishes to the families of all the successful candidates. “I congratulate each of them with a view that they will strive towards creating a distinctive work culture wherever they are posted in whichever capacity. I am convinced that the successful candidates will render their duties with utmost professionalism and compassion. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” he said.

The NC vice-president said it was gratifying to see the hard work of the candidates bearing fruit. “Civil servants are the extended arms of government. They are responsible for managing resources and delivering services. I hope that the new recruits maintain the high standards of professionalism, responsiveness, and impartiality in serving the people. I congratulate the families of those who have cracked the prestigious examination,” Omar said.

The party leaders also felicitated 18-year-old cricket all-rounder Abdul Samad from the Union territory for his debut in the Indian Premier League 2020. PTI SSB MIJ SRY

