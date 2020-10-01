Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras gang-rape: Student bodies holds protest at DU's north campus, demand justice for victim

Members of various students organisations held a protest at Delhi University's north campus against the brutal Hathras gang-rape and murder incident and demanded justice for the 19-year-old victim. The 19-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped in a village in Hathras district two weeks ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:38 IST
Hathras gang-rape: Student bodies holds protest at DU's north campus, demand justice for victim

Members of various students organisations held a protest at Delhi University's north campus against the brutal Hathras gang-rape and murder incident and demanded justice for the 19-year-old victim. A senior police official said 20-22 protestors were detained and later released. A statement said Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) activists along with other progressive organizations of DU held demonstrations against the barbarous gang-rape in Hathras and the denial of justice to the victim and her family by UP government's state machinery.

A large number of activists were wrongfully detained while protesting and taken to Maurice Nagar Police Station, they alleged. The 19-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped in a village in Hathras district two weeks ago. She died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice. The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the J N Medical College Hospital in Aligarh with serious injuries. She was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Doctors group says Turkey 'hid the truth' by reporting only those with COVID-19 symptoms

Turkeys top medical association and the main opposition party on Thursday criticised a decision by President Tayyip Erdogans government to only publicly disclose new coronavirus cases if the patient is showing symptoms.Members of the Turkis...

IPL 13: Batsmen getting better but bowling needs to improve, says Warne

Australian legend and Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warne feels that bowlers need to revamp their skills at the same pace as batsmen are doing in the modern-day cricket. His remarks came as Mumbai Indians bludgeoned the Kings XI Punjabs bow...

FIR against Rahul, Priyanka, 200 other Cong workers in Noida

The police in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday said it has lodged an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and around 200 other party workers under The Epidemic Diseases Act for not maintaining social...

MPC will merge with PRISM: Lalhmangaiha Sailo

Mizoram Peoples Conference MPC president Lalhmangaiha Sailo on Thursday said that his party will merge with newly floated Peoples Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram PRISM to bring a political change in the state. Speaking to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020