Hathras gang-rape: Student bodies holds protest at DU's north campus, demand justice for victim
Members of various students organisations held a protest at Delhi University's north campus against the brutal Hathras gang-rape and murder incident and demanded justice for the 19-year-old victim. The 19-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped in a village in Hathras district two weeks ago.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:38 IST
Members of various students organisations held a protest at Delhi University's north campus against the brutal Hathras gang-rape and murder incident and demanded justice for the 19-year-old victim. A senior police official said 20-22 protestors were detained and later released. A statement said Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) activists along with other progressive organizations of DU held demonstrations against the barbarous gang-rape in Hathras and the denial of justice to the victim and her family by UP government's state machinery.
A large number of activists were wrongfully detained while protesting and taken to Maurice Nagar Police Station, they alleged. The 19-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped in a village in Hathras district two weeks ago. She died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice. The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the J N Medical College Hospital in Aligarh with serious injuries. She was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.
