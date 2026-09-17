ABVP's Confident Run: Eyes on All Four DUSU Positions

In a significant move ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has announced its contestation for all four top positions: President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary. Yash Dabas, Ishu Maurya, Riya Chhawdi, and Lakshya Raj Singh will respectively represent the ABVP, contesting under the ballot number 7-3-3-3.

The ABVP has asserted robust student support through extensive campus engagement during the election campaign, underscoring a sense of confidence in achieving a clean sweep in all seats during the forthcoming September 18 election. Meanwhile, class-room campaign participation by prominent Congress figures such as Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib and spokesperson Ragini Nayak has prompted ABVP to call out political interference.

Further heightening election tensions, the ABVP has raised alarms over recent incidents involving their members and the suspected violation of election guidelines. National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki has demanded quick investigative action while stressing the importance of a peaceful and guideline-compliant election, bolstering their stance on maintaining integrity and transparency within the university electoral process.