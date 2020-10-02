Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland student bodies to start agitation demanding regularisation of SSA teachers' services

Two major student organisations of Nagaland on Friday said that they have decided to launch an indefinite agitation from October 12 demanding regularisation of services of over 2,730 Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers appointed in 2010 and 2013.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 02-10-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:29 IST
Nagaland student bodies to start agitation demanding regularisation of SSA teachers' services

Two major student organisations of Nagaland on Friday said that they have decided to launch an indefinite agitation from October 12 demanding regularisation of services of over 2,730 Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers appointed in 2010 and 2013. The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) and the Eastern Nagaland Students' Federation (ENSF) told a joint press conference that they are forced to take the path of agitation as the state government did not take any step to fulfil an agreement signed in this regard two years ago.

NSF president Ninoto Awomi and ENSF chief Sepili L Sangtam said that they had on September 2 served a 30-day ultimatum to the government to honour the pact and it expired on Friday. The agreement on regularising of the services of 2010 and 2013 batches of SSA teachers was signed between the School Education Department and the Nagaland Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Teachers' Association (NSSATA) in presence of the two student bodies on June 12, 2018, Awomi and Sangtam said.

The NSSATA had called off its more than a month-long agitation following the signing of the agreement. The NSSATA demanded that their services be regularised, saying that they were appointed as regular employees and are entitled to get payments and benefits as received by Nagaland government teachers.

Education department officials, on the other hand, said that they are trying to solve the problems. The government did reply to their ultimatum but it was a list of "excuses" to further delay the matter, Awomi and Sangtam alleged.

The government said, among others, that finance and school education departments would work out the detailed financial implications on account of the mainstreaming of SSA teachers. The two student leaders said that they had been waiting for the government to take appropriate steps to fulfil the agreement and had met the principal secretary of the department at least twice in 2019 to remind the official about the pact.

A Cabinet meeting held on October 3, 2018, decided to regularise their services and had issued a Cabinet memo to this effect two days later, but no progress has been made in this connection since then, Awomi and Sangtam said. They said that since it was because of their involvement that an agreement was reached between the government and agitating teachers, the federations held a consultative meeting and decided to pursue the matter again.

PTI NBS NN NN.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Last rites of Havildar Kuldeep Singh done with full military honours in native village in Punjab

The mortal remains of Havildar Kuldeep Singh were consigned to flames with full military and state honours at his native Raju Dawakhri village here on Friday evening. Havildar Kuldeep Singh of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment was killed on ...

We need to amplify rich history of Indian science; Many historical questions have been solved with help of science over last century: Modi. PTI KR BJBJ

We need to amplify rich history of Indian science Many historical questions have been solved with help of science over last century Modi.&#160;PTI KR BJBJ...

COVID-19: Maha approves Rs 634 cr for medicine purchases

The Maharashtra government has given administrative approval to purchase medicines and equipment worth Rs 633.92 crore for COVID-19 treatment, an official said on Friday. The approval was given through a health department order issued on Th...

Hathras Joint Magistrate denies TMC delegation's allegations of being manhandled by UP police

Hathras Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena on Friday refuted TMC delegation allegations of being roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police at Hathras border, saying that allegations are baseless and female constables requested them to stop but th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020