Provide records older than 25 years for permanent preservation: Delhi govt to depts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 16:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Delhi government has asked all departments and autonomous bodies to provide details of records, which are older than 25 years, for permanent preservation. In a letter to the heads of department, the Delhi archives department said that according to existing rules, no public records which are more than 25 years old can be destroyed by any agency unless it is apprised In the letter written last month, the department secretary Manisha Saxena said that assistant archivist Ajay Singh has been appointed as nodal officer to facilitate the transfer of records.

"You are requested to send the details of the records of permanent nature lying in your records room as per the norms of Public Records Act, 1993 and Public Records Rules 1997 and transfer of these records to Delhi Archives for permanent preservation and maintenance being the custodian of the records of the Govt. of NCT of Delhi," Saxena said. She has asked the HoDs to issue necessary instructions to all attached and subordinate offices, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings functioning under their administrative control to provide such information to the archives department.

