Seven more arrested in Assam police recruitment scam

Seven more people were arrested for their alleged involvement in Assam Police recruitment scam, taking the total number of those nabbed to 32, an official said on Saturday. Five were apprehended by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from different parts of the state, while two held by the Nalbari district police, a spokesperson of the Assam Police said.

"Eleven people each were arrested by the Nalbari Police and the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police, and 10 by the CID," he said. BJP leader and one of the prime accused in the recruitment scam, Diban Deka, was arrested after he had surrendered on Wednesday night. He has been in police custody.

Former DIG P K Dutta, another accused in the case, is still absconding, the official said. Police had earlier issued lookout notices and announced an award of Rs 1 lakh each for any information which could lead to the arrest of Deka and Dutta.

Examination to recruit 597 sub-inspectors was cancelled on September 20, minutes after it began, as the question paper was found to have been leaked on social media. The written examination has been rescheduled on November 22.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Pradeep Kumar subsequently resigned on September 27 taking "moral responsibility" for the leak..