John & Smith Solutions open office in Cyberpark

Founded in 2015, the Manchester-based John & Smith specializes in healthcare software.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:35 IST
John & Smith Solutions open office in Cyberpark
Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

As part of expanding its operations, the UK-based computing and IT services company John and Smith Solutions LLP has opened its office in Cyberpark here on Monday. The company will help the IT students earn hands-on experience in classrooms, besides helping evolve ones own technological concepts by sharing the idea with the companys expertise, a company press release said.

John and Smith also provide internships programmes for students from IIM-K, it said. Founded in 2015, the Manchester-based John & Smith specializes in healthcare software.

The Kerala office is expected to provide real-time experience to students in the upstate universities of Kannur and Calicut, the release added.

