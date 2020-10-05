John & Smith Solutions open office in Cyberpark
As part of expanding its operations, the UK-based computing and IT services company John and Smith Solutions LLP has opened its office in Cyberpark here on Monday. The company will help the IT students earn hands-on experience in classrooms, besides helping evolve ones own technological concepts by sharing the idea with the companys expertise, a company press release said.
John and Smith also provide internships programmes for students from IIM-K, it said. Founded in 2015, the Manchester-based John & Smith specializes in healthcare software.
The Kerala office is expected to provide real-time experience to students in the upstate universities of Kannur and Calicut, the release added.