After ink attack, AAP MP tweets pic of offender with UP Police ADG

There is “no doubt now who was behind the attack”, Singh said on Twitter as he posted a picture purportedly showing his alleged attacker Deepak Sharma with ADG Kumar. A man later identified as Sharma threw ink on Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Hathras on Monday when he was leading a party delegation in the village of the Dalit woman who recently died after being allegedly gangraped.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:47 IST
Hours after a man threw ink on him in UP's Hathras on Monday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh posted a purported photo of the offender with the state's ADG Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on social media. There is “no doubt now who was behind the attack”, Singh said on Twitter as he posted a picture purportedly showing his alleged attacker Deepak Sharma with ADG Kumar.

A man later identified as Sharma threw ink on Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Hathras on Monday when he was leading a party delegation in the village of the Dalit woman who recently died after being allegedly gangraped. "Is there anything left to understand now? This is the accused who attacked me with ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar. Yogi ji, do not hide your black tactics behind black ink. Shoot from the front," Singh tweeted in Hindi along with the picture. The Hathras police responded to the tweet, saying necessary legal action has been taken.

"Today, on 05.10.20, Sanjay Singh, MP from Aam Aadmi Party, came to meet the victim's family in ..., after which during the press talk, a young man threw ink on him who was immediately taken by the police in custody. Necessary legal action is being taken," Hathras police tweeted while identifying the victim's village. Singh is among the several political leaders who have visited the village in Hathras district to meet the kin of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died on September 29 after she was allegedly raped by four upper caste men. Deepak Sharma, accused of throwing the ink on Singh, describes himself as “founder” of the Hindu outfit 'Rashtra Swabhiman Dal' and has a history of provoking breach of peace between groups. Two years ago he was booked by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police for allegedly fanning communal tension between Indian and Afghan students.

In October 2018, ahead of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's visit to a private university in Greater Noida, Sharma had entered the varsity with his supporters where Indian and Afghan students had scuffled. Around 350 students from both sides were booked in the case lodged at the local Knowledge Park police station, with the then District Magistrate B N Singh ordering another FIR against the “outsiders” including Sharma who had "escalated the minor scuffle into a communal issue". Singh had also said he would have Sharma detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for "disrupting public order" with his "inflammatory video and remarks", prompting the right-wing activist to go into hiding for a long time.

When last checked by PTI, the unverified Twitter handle of Sharma, who has since frequently appeared in videos on social media sharing inflammatory content, had over 1.31 lakh followers including some politicians and senior UP government officials..

