Kenya: Parents get 3 fresh demands on school fees from private schools, know details

Parents in Kenya get three fresh demands from private schools on school fees which they must fulfill upon Monday, October 12, opening. Reports indicate that some private schools, mostly located in Nairobi, are demanding that the parents settle their second term fees in full when schools reopen, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

The second demand is that parents must settle first term arrears together with the second term fees arguing that they spent money to maintain the institutions even during the break necessitated by COVID-19.

Other institutions have reportedly asked that parents pay for virtual learning programs that their children were enrolled in during the pandemic, with most schools pegging the fee at Ksh 15,000.

Some parents have lamented that the institutions threatened to deregister students who did not attend the virtual learning programs, as they were considered to have withdrawn from learning.

A letter by Sukari Presbyterian Academy located in Nairobi asked parents who did not enroll their children for a similar program to seek readmission.

"Admission will be subject to the child measuring to the standard of his/her class, availability of space and ability to meet financial obligations among other conditions," read the letter in part.

A school head at Nova Pioneer Schools also indicated that the institution was reviewing its second term fees upwards.

Parents have, however, complained that the new demands are punitive with several considering transferring their children to public schools.