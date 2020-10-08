Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prometheus School Noida Ties up with Gower College Swansea United Kingdom

Likewise, we hope to help students in India to realize their dreams, and this partnership with Prometheus School will be instrumental to this mission." Mr. Mukesh Sharma, the Founding Chairman of Prometheus School remarked, “It is an important milestone for Prometheus School to be partnering with Gower College Swansea.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-10-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 14:44 IST
Prometheus School Noida Ties up with Gower College Swansea United Kingdom

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir)As part of their endeavour to support students and their learning, Prometheus School, Noida has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Gower College, Swansea, United Kingdom. The Gower College offers the A Levels programme. This tie up will benefit not only the students but also the teaching faculty as the college with its varied student exchanges, winter and summer school and teacher training programmes will have a lot to offer. Aspiring students will have the opportunity to be part of the Oxbridge Program that this college conducts for admission to the prestigious Cambridge and Oxford universities. It is indeed a unique opportunity for Prometheans. A plethora of opportunities for students who will be looking to study overseas especially the United Kingdom will be opened. The Principal of Gower College Mr. Mark Jones said, "Gower College Swansea is delighted to announce its first partner in India as Prometheus School, Noida. Internationalization is a priority of the College, and we look forward to a productive and long-term collaboration with Prometheus School. Gower College Swansea was established in 1825 and started teaching A levels in 1951. Throughout our history, we have helped thousands of students reach their potential and progress to some of the world’s best universities, including Oxford and Cambridge. Likewise, we hope to help students in India to realize their dreams, and this partnership with Prometheus School will be instrumental to this mission." Mr. Mukesh Sharma, the Founding Chairman of Prometheus School remarked, “It is an important milestone for Prometheus School to be partnering with Gower College Swansea. This is the first international partnership for the school and to be associated with Gower College, a veteran in the international educational world, is indeed an honor. The rich experience they bring in, is enabling students of diverse backgrounds realize their dreams in pursuing admissions to some of the top global universities, is well known. I am excited at the countless possibilities to collaborate through this partnership that will benefit the students and faculty of both institutions. This partnership will also serve as a testimony and precedence for other players, in their journey to educational excellence.” Ms. Rashima V Varma, Principal Secondary, Prometheus School concluded that this MOU and this partnership will provide opportunities for building cultural ties, sharing of best practices through teacher exchanges and quality assurance. Image 1: Mr. Mark Jones, Principal Gower College Image 2: Mr. Mukesh Sharma, Chairman & Director Prometheus School PWRPWR

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

State govts to decide on political gatherings with over 100 people in poll-bound constituencies: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday said that the State governments can now permit political gatherings, outside containment zones, with over 100 people in attendance in those Assembly or parliamentary constituencies where elections ar...

ITC to focus on eastern market for its dairy business

Diversified conglomerate ITC will focus on the eastern regional markets of the country for its new dairy business vertical, a company official said on Thursday. The company is now offering its dairy products in the two eastern markets of We...

Kerala: AIU seizes gold worth Rs 31.21 lakhs from passenger

The Air Intelligence Unit AUI at Kannur Airport seized gold worth Rs 31.21 lakhs from a passenger arrived here from Dubai, an official said on Thursday.The Air Intelligence Unit of Kannur Airport seized 615 grams of gold worth Rs 31,21,145 ...

Guj govt allows pvt labs to conduct rapid antibody tests

In a respite to citizens, the Gujarat government on Thursday granted permission to private laboratories to conduct rapid antibody tests for detecting coronavirus infection. Till now, designated private laboratories were allowed to conduct o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020