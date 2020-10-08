Left Menu
Sanjay Aggarwal takes over as PHDCCI president

Multani Pharmaceuticals Chairman Pradeep Multani and PG Industry Managing Director Saket Dalmia have taken over as senior vice-president and vice-president, respectively, of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI). Aggarwal, a graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, has received numerous prestigious awards, including the National Small Industry Award 1984 by the President of India, and Entrepreneur of the Year Award 1994 by All India Manufacturers Organisation, stated the chamber.

Paramount Cables Group Chairman and CEO Sanjay Aggarwal has taken over as the president of PHDCCI for 2020-21, the industry chamber said on Thursday. Multani Pharmaceuticals Chairman Pradeep Multani and PG Industry Managing Director Saket Dalmia have taken over as senior vice-president and vice-president, respectively, of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

Aggarwal, a graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, has received numerous prestigious awards, including the National Small Industry Award 1984 by the President of India, and Entrepreneur of the Year Award 1994 by All India Manufacturers Organisation, stated the chamber. Multani is an economics and law graduate from Delhi University and has over 40 years of experience in the ayurvedic and unani medicines sector.

Dalmia obtained his degree in business and finance from McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University, USA, and started his entrepreneurial journey after this return from the US

