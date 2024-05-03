Left Menu

US Army says Congress doubled funds for 155 artillery

So that, I think, is a vote of confidence as we make our way to 100,000 shells a month." Doug Bush, the chief weapons buyer for the Army, said Tuesday The U.S. Army included $3.1 billion to buy the artillery rounds and expand production in the recently signed $95 billion supplemental bill.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2024 03:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 03:18 IST
US Army says Congress doubled funds for 155 artillery
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Army said Congress doubled to $6 billion its funding request for buying and building 155 millimeter artillery rounds to replace stocks depleted by shipments to Ukraine and now Israel, an Army official said on Thursday.

Demand for 155 mm artillery rounds has soared since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Allies' supplies for their own defense have been run down as they have rushed shells to Kyiv, which fires thousands of rounds per day. "By my math, the supplemental, we asked for about $3.1 billion related to 155 production and production increases. We appear to have gotten $6 billion. So that, I think, is a vote of confidence as we make our way to 100,000 shells a month." Doug Bush, the chief weapons buyer for the Army, said Tuesday

The U.S. Army included $3.1 billion to buy the artillery rounds and expand production in the recently signed $95 billion supplemental bill. The U.S. plans to increase its monthly production rate for 155 millimeter artillery shells to 100,000 in the summer of 2025 Bush told reporters Thursday.

General Dynamics benefits from Pentagon spending to replace equipment sent to Ukraine, including 155 millimeter artillery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024