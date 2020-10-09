Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. sues Yale for alleged bias against Asian and white applicants

The lawsuit escalates the Trump administration's push against affirmative action in admissions to elite universities, after it publicly supported a lawsuit by Asian-American students accusing Harvard University of discriminating against them. The Justice Department said Asian-American and white applicants were typically only one-eighth to one-fourth as likely to win admission to Yale as similarly qualified Black applicants.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 05:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 05:41 IST
U.S. sues Yale for alleged bias against Asian and white applicants

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Yale University on Thursday, accusing the Ivy League school of illegally discriminating against Asian and white applicants in undergraduate admissions. The lawsuit escalates the Trump administration's push against affirmative action in admissions to elite universities, after it publicly supported a lawsuit by Asian-American students accusing Harvard University of discriminating against them.

The Justice Department said Asian-American and white applicants were typically only one-eighth to one-fourth as likely to win admission to Yale as similarly qualified Black applicants. In a complaint filed in the federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, where Yale is based, the Justice Department said Yale's practices violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Yale must comply with that law to receive federal funding, which the government said includes more than $630 million annually from the Department of Health and Human Services alone. Applicants must be "judged by their character, talents, and achievements and not the color of their skin," Eric Dreiband, an assistant attorney general for civil rights, said in a statement. "To do otherwise is to permit our institutions to foster stereotypes, bitterness, and division."

Yale had no immediate comment, but has previously denied accusations of discrimination. The school has 6,057 undergraduates, and typically accepts just 6% of applicants for admission.

Thursday's lawsuit followed a two-year investigation into Yale's practices, after a complaint by Asian-American groups. Harvard is awaiting a decision from the federal appeals court in Boston on the constitutionality of its admissions practices.

A federal district judge upheld them last year, saying Harvard had no "workable and available race-neutral alternatives" to build a diverse student body. The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed race to be used in college admissions to promote diversity in the classroom.

Further challenges to affirmative action are expected to reach the court, where opponents hope the current conservative majority might end the practice.

Also Read: GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on tech rally, renewed stimulus hopes

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kidnapped Mali politician, French aid worker and two Italians freed

Freed Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin and two Italians arrived in Bamako on Thursday aboard a Malian military transport plane, ending their lengthy captivity in the hands of Islamist insurgents. They were...

White House doctor: Trump has completed COVID-19 therapies, can do public events Saturday

President Donald Trumps physician said on Thursday that Trump had completed his course of therapy for the novel coronavirus, had remained stable since returning to the White House and could resume public engagements on Saturday. Dr. Sean Co...

Louisiana residents, still reeling from Laura, prepare for Delta

Residents of Louisiana, still battered from Hurricane Laura, fled inland or hunkered down on Thursday as Hurricane Delta barreled toward the state, growing in size and force as it spins across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The stor...

U.S. sues Yale for alleged bias against Asian and white applicants

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Yale University on Thursday, accusing the Ivy League school of illegally discriminating against Asian and white applicants in undergraduate admissions. The lawsuit escalates the Trump administrations push...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020