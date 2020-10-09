Left Menu
Development News Edition

17.26 million married children and adolescents in 10-19 age group present in India: CRY

There are 17.26 million married children and adolescents within the age group of 10-19 years in India, child rights NGO CRY said in a new study, highlighting the burden of under-age marriage plaguing the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:27 IST
17.26 million married children and adolescents in 10-19 age group present in India: CRY
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

There are 17.26 million married children and adolescents within the age group of 10-19 years in India, child rights NGO CRY said in a new study, highlighting the burden of under-age marriage plaguing the country. The study 'Status and Decadal Trends of Child Marriage in India' was released ahead of the 'International Day of the Girl Child' on October 11. "With a huge burden of under-age marriage - 17.26 million married children and adolescents within the age group of 10-19 years or 7 per cent of the population in the same age group (census 2011) - are married in India. The data also reveals that girls between 10-19 years of age account for 75 per cent of all the married children in India," it said.

Highlighting worrying trends over the last decade (2001-2011), the study stated that girls in rural areas within the age-group of 15-19 years continue to account for more than half (57 per cent) of all married children. It also highlighted a surge of child marriages especially in urban areas (41 per cent). It also pointed out high vulnerability of children to marriage during the early and late adolescence. According to the study, marriage among early adolescents (10-14 years) grew by an alarming 35 per cent over 2001-2011, while it decreased by 0.22 per cent among late adolescents (15-19 years). It also said the number of married girls within 10-19 years grew marginally by 0.23 per cent over 2001-2011, however, marriage among boys has increased by 19 per cent over the same period. Puja Marwaha, CEO, CRY said child marriage is a violation of human rights and has a higher impact on girls.

"While child marriage is a practice that affects both girls and boys, its impact on girls, especially from marginalised communities, is higher. There is also an urgent need for strengthening implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. "CRY strongly believes that the effects of child marriage are intergenerational and directly impacts education, health, nutrition and poverty of a society and nation. Ensuring good health and nutrition of girls, completion of 12 years of schooling, availability of life skill education and opportunities for higher education are likely to break this vicious cycle of intergenerational deprivation, malnutrition and poverty," she said. The study was released at a webinar on 'Child Marriages in India: Re-evaluating Strategies' held by Child Rights and You (CRY) wherein some of the eminent policy makers, academicians as well as civil society experts shared their thoughts. The study has used secondary data (Indian Census rounds of 1991, 2001 and 2011; and the latest round of the National Family Health Survey 2015-16) on the status and trends of child marriage in India while highlighting their possible socio-economic determinants.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

12,134 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 12,134 new COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths and 17,323 discharges on Friday, according to the State Health Department. The total cases in the state have risen to 15,06,018, including 39,732 deaths and 12,29,339 discharges.Act...

Broadway theaters sound alarm as closure extended thru May 2021

Broadway theaters on Friday extended a coronavirus shutdown until the end of May 2021, bringing the closure of one of New York Citys biggest tourist attractions to more than a year and forcing a revival of musical The Music Man into 2022.Br...

IPL 13: Some batsmen think of CSK as government job, says Sehwag

Chennai Super Kings have had the worst possible start to their campaign in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and former India opener Virender Sehwag has come down heavily on the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja after th...

Top military brass discusses Ladakh situation ahead of 7th round of Corps Commander talks

The top military brass on Friday reviewed the security situation in eastern Ladakh as well as strategies for the seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks with the Chinese PLA which is scheduled on October 12, people familiar with the de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020