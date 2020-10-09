Nagaland students' bodies to go ahead with agitation as

A meeting between the Nagaland government and two major students' organisations of the state over the issue of streamlining the services of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) teachers of 2010 and 2013 batches remained inconclusive on Friday, union leaders said. In the meeting chaired by Chief Secretary J Alam, the government reiterated that every step is being taken to streamline their services into the state cadre, Naga Students Federation (NSF) general secretary Liremo R Kikon said.

"We remained firm on our demand that the government should give a written assurance to streamline the services of the teachers in a time-bound manner," he said. The meeting remained inconclusive and the two students' bodies -- NSF and Eastern Nagaland Students Federation (ENSF) -- have decided to go ahead with the proposed phase-wise indefinite agitation starting from October 12 with the restricting of the movement of all government vehicles throughout the state, he said.

Officials of departments such as School Education, Finance and Personnel and Administrative Reforms were present in the meeting. Five representatives of the NSF and four of the ENSF attended the meeting held in the civil secretariat.