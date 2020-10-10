Left Menu
Special campaign in UP to spread awareness about crimes against children, women

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-10-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 17:09 IST
A special campaign will be organized in Uttar Pradesh from October 17 to October 25 to create awareness among the public regarding crimes against children and women, according to a statement on Saturday

Director-General of Police HC Awasthy said directions have been issued to all the police stations in the state to put up posters of the campaign at various schools and colleges, and also hold programs

In the statement issued here by the Home Department, UP's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "A campaign for women empowerment will be organized from October 17 to October 25 in the state. The awareness campaign will aim to strengthen the safety of women and children."

