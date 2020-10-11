Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools won't reopen in Goa unless everybody is on board: Govt

Sawant said the Goa government is thinking of starting classes of standards 10th and 12th first, if and when it decides to reopen schools. Teachers' associations opposed immediate reopening of schools during a meeting with Director of Education Santosh Amonkar, sources said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-10-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 08:43 IST
Schools won't reopen in Goa unless everybody is on board: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Goa government will take a decision on reopening schools only after consulting all the stakeholders including teachers, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said. Teachers' associations are opposed to restarting physical classes immediately, fearing it would be impossible to maintain social distancing in schools.

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the safety of students is of paramount importance, Sawant told PTI over the week-end. Sawant said he has asked the state education secretary and director of education to hold consultations with stakeholders, including school managements, parent-teacher associations and teachers' bodies such as the Goa Headmasters' Association and Goa Principals' Forum.

The decision to reopen schools will be taken only after getting approvals from all the stakeholders and putting necessary Standard Operating Procedures in place, he said. Sawant had held consultations with the stakeholders in the last week of September, and it was then decided that schools will not reopen immediately from October 1.

As part of the Unlock 5.0 guidelines, states have been asked to decide on reopening schools from October 15. Sawant said the Goa government is thinking of starting classes of standards 10th and 12th first, if and when it decides to reopen schools.

Teachers' associations opposed immediate reopening of schools during a meeting with Director of Education Santosh Amonkar, sources said. Maintaining social distancing in schools all the time is difficult, teachers' representatives said.

"None of the schools have the infrastructure to conduct classes while maintaining social distancing. There are common toilets for students, with hundreds of them sharing a single facility in many schools. This will further spread the viral infection," a representative of the Goa Headmasters' Association said. Teachers are already holding classes online and in some cases even visiting students at their homes, he said.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Man working at Vijayawada Police Commissioner's office shot dead

A man working at Vijayawada Police Commissioners office was shot dead last night on the outskirts of the city, the police said.The identity of the deceased has not yet been revealed by the police.More details are awaited. ANI...

Delhi woman 'becomes' British High Commissioner for a day!

Being the British High Commissioner in India can be a hectic job, and an 18-year-old woman from the national capital experienced this when she held the post for a day. Chaitanya Venkateswaran from New Delhi had the unique opportunity to spe...

Sunil Narine reported for suspect action at IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders West Indian spinner Sunil Narine has been reported for a suspect action during his teams IPL clash against Kings XI Punjab here and another such instance could lead him to being barred from bowling in the league. The 3...

5 dead, over dozen injured in Azerbaijan's Ganja city after rocket destroys residential building

Baku Azerbaijan, October 11 ANISputnik A rocket has hit a residential building in Azerbaijans western city of Ganja leading to the death of at least five people, the press service of Azerbaijans Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020