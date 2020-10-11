Three-week mid-term holiday for school activities from Oct 12 to 30 in Karnataka

Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-10-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 15:09 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday ordered a three-week mid-term holiday for all types of school activities in the state from October 12 to 30 in the wake of many teachers having contracted coronavirus. "I have come to know through the media about many teachers contracting COVID-19 infection, so keeping in mind the health of teachers and students, I have directed senior officials to issue an order declaring mid-term holiday for three weeks from October 12 to 30," Yediyurappa said in a statement.

The Chief Minister noted that in the backdrop of COVID-19 infections, orders have already been issued not to open schools for the time being and to halt Vidyagama programme, which enabled continued schooling to government school students by teachers visiting their vicinities. The government had earlier this month cancelled mid- term holidays, scheduled between October 3 to 26, for schools in the state for the year 2020-21.

It had said that the Vidyagama programme for government school students and online classes in private schools would continue. Earlier today, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumraswamy in a series of tweets had slammed the state government's decision to cancel mid-term holidays and asked "whether teachers were daily wage workers under dictatorship?" In the wake of reports that 34 students and some teachers tested positive for the COVID-19, the state government on Saturday had decided to halt the Vidyagama programme temporarily.

Amid a raging debate on reopening schools in Karnataka, Yediyurappa on Friday had requested parents of children not to pay heed to speculation in this regard and assured them that a decision will be taken only after weighing the pros and cons. Stating that keeping in mind the health and future of children, a meeting of all leaders from all political parties, experts and senior officials will be held to discuss the pros and cons of reopening schools, he had said, "Until then, I request parents not to pay heed to rumours or speculation over reopening of schools, and media to create awareness in this regard." PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

