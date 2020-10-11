Left Menu
BOM5 MH-VIRUS-SCHOOLS Schools not to reopen in Maharashtra before Diwali: Minister Mumbai: As the coronavirus cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said schools will not reopen in the state before Diwali. BOM13 GJ-BYPOLLS-BJP BJP fields five ex-Cong MLAs in Gujarat bypolls Ahmedabad: All the five former Congress MLAs who joined the BJP earlier this year after resigning as legislators have been fielded by the saffron party in Gujarat for bypolls in their respective Assembly seats.

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS WESTERN REGION 5PM

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. MH-UDDHAV-LD AAREY Metro car shed at Aarey to be relocated to Kanjurmarg: Uddhav (Eds: adds details) Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced the scrapping of Aarey metro car shed and said the project will now come up at Kanjurmarg here.

BOM12 MH-VIRUS-UDDHAV People's commitment needed to win war against COVID-19: Uddhav Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the war against COVID-19 will be won by the "whole-hearted participation" of people, who have to decide whether to follow protocols to contain the spread of the disease or remain in lockdown. BOM7 MH-BIHAR-SHIV SENA Shiv Sena to contest around 50 seats in Bihar: Anil Desai Mumbai: The Shiv Sena is going to contest around 50 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, party MP Anil Desai said on Sunday.

BOM2 MP-VIRUS-SCHOOLS MP govt puts reopening of primary, middle schools on hold Bhopal: As the threat of coronavirus still looms large, the Madhya Pradesh government has put on hold reopening of primary and middle schools in the state for now, school educational minister Inder Singh Parmar said.

BES1 GA-BETTING-ARREST Five held in Goa for betting on IPL matches Panaji: Police have arrested five persons for allegedly running an IPL betting racket from a hotel near Calangute beach in North Goa district, an official said on Sunday.

BES3 MH-RAPE-ARREST Man arrested for raping 10-year-old daughter in Mumbai Mumbai: Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his 10-year-old daughter at his residence in Mumbai's Vakola area, an official said on Sunday. BES4 MH-TIGER-CONG MP Shoot tiger with 8 human kills: Maha Cong MP to forest dept Chandrapur: Congress MP Suresh Dhanorkar from Chandrapur in Maharashtra has asked forest officials in the region to shoot dead a tiger that is believed to have killed eight persons and some 25 heads of cattle since January last year as efforts to capture it by special teams have been futile. PTI NSK NSK

