DMK sets up panel to prepare poll manifesto

Chennai, Oct 11 (PTI): The main opposition DMK on Sunday constituted an eight-member committee to prepare the party's manifesto for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Party treasurer T R Baalu, deputy general secretaries Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, A Raja and Andhiyur P Selvaraj and deputy parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi are among the members, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said in a party press release.

Assembly elections are due in the state during April- May 2021. Rajya Sabha MPs Tiruchi Siva and TKS Elangovan and prof A Ramasamy, former vice-chairman of Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education, are the other members of the panel.

The AIADMK wrested power from DMK in 2011 and was voted back in 2016 for the second successive term..