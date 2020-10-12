Left Menu
COVID-19: Guj local body polls scheduled for Nov postponed

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-10-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:09 IST
Representative image

The Gujarat state election commission on Monday postponed local body polls for three months in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a release, it said these are "exceptional times" and holding of polls would result in diversion of state administration machinery currently engaged in containing the outbreak.

Elections to six municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, 55 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231taluka panchayats were to be held in November since their five-year terms would end in the second week of December.

