Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs DU to declare PG courses results by Oct 31, marksheets to be uploaded on website

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Delhi University to declare results of all the post-graduate courses by October 31 and to upload the marksheets on its website and no student should be asked to physically come for collecting them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:20 IST
HC directs DU to declare PG courses results by Oct 31, marksheets to be uploaded on website

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Delhi University to declare results of all the post-graduate courses by October 31 and to upload the marksheets on its website and no student should be asked to physically come for collecting them. The high court also fixed various deadlines for declaration of results of undergraduate courses, between October 20 to 31 with a buffer of maximum of three days from the date fixed.

For BA (prog) courses, the results will be declared on November 6, it said. A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad also directed the varsity to ensure that results and marksheets are uploaded on its website and the students are not required to go to the college to physically collect it.

The bench also said that the marksheets downloaded from the website should not carry any footnote that it is subject to physical verification. Marksheets downloaded from the website shall be valid for all purposes, it said.

The high court disposed of two pleas by law student Prateek Sharma and National Federation of Blind seeking to set up effective mechanisms for visually impaired and specially-abled students so that educational instructions can be transmitted to them properly and teaching material is provided to them through online mode of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the question of law is left open, the bench said.

The high court had earlier asked the Delhi University and its examiners to expedite the evaluation process of online open book examination (OBE) and declare the students' results preferably by the first week of October..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Assembly panel resumes hearing of witnesses on complaints against Facebook

Delhi Assemblys Peace and Harmony Committee on Monday examined two witnesses on complaints against Facebook, and both stressed the need for more transparency in the operation, functioning as well as grievance redressal system of the social ...

Bihar BJP cracks down on rebels, expels 9 leaders including those contesting on LJP tickets

The BJP in Bihar on Monday expelled its nine leaders, including a sitting member of the outgoing assembly and two former MLAs, for entering the fray against official NDA candidates, mostly as nominees of the Lok Janshakti Party headed by Ch...

UK's Johnson shuts pubs in parts of England with new COVID curbs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England on Monday, including shutting pubs, to curb an acceleration in COVID-19 cases, though anger was rising at the cost of the curtailment o...

EXCLUSIVE-White House asks Congress to approve three arms sales to Taiwan -sources

The White House is moving forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent days a notification of the deals to Congress for approval, three sources familiar with the situation said on Monday. The move in the run-up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020