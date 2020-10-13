Left Menu
Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, falling vacant next month, will be held on November 9, the poll panel announced on Tuesday. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25. Actor-politician Raj Babbar's term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand also ends on November 25.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 12:47 IST
Polls to 11 RS seats in UP, Uttarakhand on Nov 9
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)

Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, falling vacant next month, will be held on November 9, the poll panel announced on Tuesday. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25.

Actor-politician Raj Babbar's term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand also ends on November 25. As per practice, counting of votes will take place on November 9 evening after polling.

The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the EC said.

