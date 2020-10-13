Polls to 11 RS seats in UP, Uttarakhand on Nov 9
Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, falling vacant next month, will be held on November 9, the poll panel announced on Tuesday. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25. Actor-politician Raj Babbar's term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand also ends on November 25.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 12:47 IST
Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, falling vacant next month, will be held on November 9, the poll panel announced on Tuesday. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25.
Actor-politician Raj Babbar's term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand also ends on November 25. As per practice, counting of votes will take place on November 9 evening after polling.
The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the EC said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gopal Yadav
- Sabha
- Raj Babbar's
- Ram
- Rajya Sabha
- Hardeep Singh
ALSO READ
Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats on Nov 3 and 7: EC
Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats on Nov 3 and 7: EC
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's father dead
Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats on Nov 3 and 7: EC
ECI announces dates for 56 Assembly by-polls in various states, one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar