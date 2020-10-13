Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delhi govt urges CBSE to extend payment deadline for exam fee for class 10, 12 students

In reply to the request, the board had shown its inability to waive off the examination fee," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to CBSE. "Further, due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic situation, there is financial crunch and considering the revenue position, the government is not in position to pay examination fee for the academic session 2020-21 as it was provided in 2019-20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:13 IST
COVID-19: Delhi govt urges CBSE to extend payment deadline for exam fee for class 10, 12 students

The Delhi government has written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) requesting for an extension of the deadline for payment of examination fees for the 2021 board exams from October 15 to November 14. The government had earlier written to the CBSE seeking a waiver of the examination fee for students of classes 10 and 12 in its schools citing financial crunch in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The CBSE was requested last month for waiving off the entire examination fee, as a one time measure, for the students of classes 10 and 12 studying in government run and aided schools. In reply to the request, the board had shown its inability to waive off the examination fee," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to CBSE.

"Further, due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic situation, there is financial crunch and considering the revenue position, the government is not in position to pay examination fee for the academic session 2020-21 as it was provided in 2019-20. It is added that every day several requests from the parents are being received mentioning the hardship the parents are facing in corona period," it said. The letter further said due to the ongoing pandemic, a large number of parents have lost their jobs and their incomes have been affected badly while their savings have already been used to meet their daily needs. "Facing such problems and for continuation of the study of their children, parents are resorting to loans for paying the examination fee of their children," it added. The Delhi government had announced last year that it would cover the complete examination fee for all students taking Board exams in its schools, and had paid fees for around 3.14 lakh students following a decision taken at a Cabinet meeting. "It is also submitted that certain people and organizations have expressed their desire to offer financial support as a welfare measure and wish to pay the examination fee of some students of some schools as a noble cause. In view of that, CBSE is requested to kindly extend the date of submission of Examination fee upto November 14 in place of October 15," the DoE said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • DoE

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Pant has Grade 1 tear; DC may explore option of playing Lalit Yadav

Delhi Capitals are likely to miss their hard-hitting keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for a minimum of 7 to 10 days as he has suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain which might prompt the team management to include Shimron Hetmyer in the playing XI...

UK defends virus risk plan; critics say too late

Britains government defended its new three-tier system of COVID-19 restrictions as critics suggested it was too little, too late amid reports the governments scientific advisers recommended tougher action three weeks ago. Prime Minister Bor...

Former JK chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti being released: JK Govt spokesman.

Former JK chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti being released JK Govt spokesman....

Madras HC advises EC not to recognise a political party unless it has at least 25,000 members

Observing that a lot of unrecognised political parties have been started in Tamil Nadu with the intention of extorting money from people, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday advised the Election Commission to only recognis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020