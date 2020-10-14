Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three women held for cheating DSSSB but the wily impersonator is at large for 2 years

Police have arrested three women who had "passed" an online test conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board in 2018 for the post of primary teacher allegedly by hiring a proxy candidate, officials said Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 17:33 IST
Three women held for cheating DSSSB but the wily impersonator is at large for 2 years

Police have arrested three women who had "passed" an online test conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board in 2018 for the post of primary teacher allegedly by hiring a proxy candidate, officials said Wednesday. However, the shrewd impersonator who took the test for these women is yet to be found. The women, arrested by the crime branch on Monday, shared a photograph of the girl who has dodged the exam organisers multiple times and evaded the Delhi police for almost two years.

The three women told police that they met the girl separately near their coaching centres in Punjabi Bagh in 2018. She offered to arrange a proxy candidate for the test if they paid her Rs 5 lakh for each appearance, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh said. Each of the three women paid Rs 2 lakh as advance and post-selection they were to pay the remaining amount, Singh said.

The exams for the post of assistant teacher (primary) were held on several dates between October and November 2018 in which altogether 71,912 candidates appeared, police said. At the examination centre, candidates had to submit the second page of their admit card which had their postcard size photograph for identification. The DSSSB discovered that the admit cards of four women candidates had the photograph of the same person.

It became evident that one person had appeared for all the four candidates. Anil Kumar Singh, the controller of the examination, then reported the matter to police and the first arrest was made in December 2018.

DCP Singh said none of the other three accused were available at the addresses given by them in their application forms to DSSSB and they were arrested after a months-long surveillance and search. The selection of the women has been cancelled and they have been debarred from all exams conducted by the DSSSB, police said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Like to release the ball as late as possible: Sundar

Washington Sundar believes that secret of his success in this years IPL is primarily about releasing the ball late which also allows him a fraction of a second more to read the batsmans mind. Sundar has played a major role in RCBs success s...

All 4 labour codes likely to be implemented from Apr 1 next year: Labour Secy

All four labour codes are likely to be implemented in one go from April 1, the beginning of the next fiscal year, Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra said on Wednesday. Parliament in its just concluded session passed three labour code bills th...

History-sheeter held in Thane

A 31-year-old history-sheeter has been arrested from Maharashtras Thane district, a Mumbai police official said on Wednesday. The accused, Atish Sakharkar, has 43 cases, including burglary and rape, pending against him, he said.The accused ...

WRAPUP 2-'On brink of disaster': shaken Europe battles COVID surge

European nations are extending restrictions well beyond social life to close schools, cancel surgeries and enlist legions of student medics as overwhelmed authorities face their nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence at the onset of wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020