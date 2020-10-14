Karna CM, Health Minister help girl student write NEET re-exam

Left Menu
A girl medical aspirant in Karnataka almost missed her NEET re-exam on Wednesday due to COVID-19 restrictions and some technical issues before Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar came to her rescue and facilitated her appearance.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:06 IST
A girl medical aspirant in Karnataka almost missed her NEET re-exam on Wednesday due to COVID-19 restrictions and some technical issues before Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar came to her rescue and facilitated her appearance. Tanuja Karregowda from Shikaripura in Shivamogga, Yediyurappa's hometown, wrote the examination at Basavanagudi Centre here after the Chief Minister and Sudhakar, responding to her social media post highlighting her plight, intervened and asked officials to allow her take the test, an official release said.

A Navodaya School student, Tanuja, daughter of a farmer, was selected for coaching at Pune as well. However, she could not take up the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on September 13 as she had a fever and her house was sealed after being declared as a containment zone. As per a Supreme Court direction, the National Testing Agency on Wednesday reconducted the exam for those who missed it due to COVID-19.

This time, she had to send certain documents through email. "But due to some technical glitches and due to COVID restrictions, she could not send the documents in time. She was about to lose the opportunity to appear in exams, about which she has posted in the social media," the release said. Yediyurappa and Sudhakar immediately intervened and spoke to the officials to allow her to appear in the exam.

"I have an ambition to serve society as a surgeon. I have done well in the exam without any stress, I am thankful to the Chief Minister and Minister Sudhakar, Tanuja was quoted as saying in the release. According to the release, her father has struggled hard to ensure quality education to his daughter.

