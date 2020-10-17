Left Menu
Development News Edition

DU releases its second cut-off list

The Delhi University released its second cut-off list on Saturday, with many courses being closed for admissions and some programmes seeing a minor decline in the score required for admission. Admission to BA(Honours) Economics is closed in Daulat Ram, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Deshbandhu, BR Ambedkar, Gargi, Kamala Nehru, Kirori Mal, Maitreyi, PGDAV and Shivaji College. The first cut-off list was released last Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 23:45 IST
DU releases its second cut-off list
In the first cut-off list, Lady Shri Ram College for Women had pegged 100 per cent score for three courses -- BA(Honours) Psychology, BA(Honours) Political Science and BA(Honours) Economics. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Delhi University released its second cut-off list on Saturday, with many courses being closed for admissions and some programmes seeing a minor decline in the score required for admission. In the first cut-off list, Lady Shri Ram College for Women had pegged 100 per cent score for three courses -- BA(Honours) Psychology, BA(Honours) Political Science and BA(Honours) Economics.

Seats are available under all the three courses with aspirants requiring 99 per cent for BA(Honours) Economics and 99.75 per cent for BA(Honours) Psychology and BA(Honours) Political Science. Similarly, applicants require 99.25 per cent for admission to BA(Honours) Journalism.

The course BA(Honours) English is not available at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Hindu, IP College for Women, Kalindi, Kamala Nehru, Rajdhani, Satyawati College (Evening), Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Sri Aurobindo College. Admission to BA(Honours) Economics is closed in Daulat Ram, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Deshbandhu, BR Ambedkar, Gargi, Kamala Nehru, Kirori Mal, Maitreyi, PGDAV and Shivaji College.

The first cut-off list was released last Saturday. Almost 50 per cent of the seats have been filled under the list. The university has 70,000 undergraduate seats. The admissions under the second list will commence from Monday 10 am onwards. This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Ganna takes third stage win as Almeida extends Giro lead

Italian Filippo Ganna claimed his third victory in this years Giro dItalia when he won the 14th stage on Saturday, a 34.1km individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, as Joao Almeida extended his overall lead.The time trial wor...

Odisha reports 2,196 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities

Odishas COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,66,345 on Saturday as 2,196 more people, including a ruling BJD MP, tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Seventeen more patients, including a policeman in Bhubaneswar, succumbed to t...

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

The Nigerian army will begin a two-month national exercise, it said on Saturday, while denying the move was part of any security response to recent widespread demonstrations against alleged police brutality.Operation Crocodile Smile would r...

Fed officials call for tougher regulation to prevent asset bubbles - FT

Tougher U.S. financial regulation is needed to avoid the rise of excessive risk-taking and asset bubbles in the markets at a time when the Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates low, two senior Fed officials told the Financial Times in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020