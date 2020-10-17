DU releases its second cut-off list

The Delhi University released its second cut-off list on Saturday, with many courses being closed for admissions and some programmes seeing a minor decline in the score required for admission. In the first cut-off list, Lady Shri Ram College for Women had pegged 100 per cent score for three courses -- BA(Honours) Psychology, BA(Honours) Political Science and BA(Honours) Economics.

Seats are available under all the three courses with aspirants requiring 99 per cent for BA(Honours) Economics and 99.75 per cent for BA(Honours) Psychology and BA(Honours) Political Science. Similarly, applicants require 99.25 per cent for admission to BA(Honours) Journalism.

The course BA(Honours) English is not available at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Hindu, IP College for Women, Kalindi, Kamala Nehru, Rajdhani, Satyawati College (Evening), Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Sri Aurobindo College. Admission to BA(Honours) Economics is closed in Daulat Ram, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Deshbandhu, BR Ambedkar, Gargi, Kamala Nehru, Kirori Mal, Maitreyi, PGDAV and Shivaji College.

The first cut-off list was released last Saturday. Almost 50 per cent of the seats have been filled under the list. The university has 70,000 undergraduate seats. The admissions under the second list will commence from Monday 10 am onwards. This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to coronavirus pandemic.