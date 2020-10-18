Left Menu
DU releases second cut-off list

Similarly, BA (Honours) Journalism, which was available at a cut-off of 99.50 per cent at LSR, is available at 99.25 per cent in the second list. BA (Honours) English course is not available at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Hindu, IP College of  Women, Kalindi, Kamala Nehru, Rajdhani, Satyawati College (Evening), Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Sri Aurobindo College.

DU releases second cut-off list
Seats are available under the three courses with aspirants requiring 99 per cent for BA (Honours) Economics and 99.75 per cent for both BA (Honours) Psychology and BA (Honours) Political Science. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Delhi University released its second cut-off list on Saturday with admission to many courses being closed and some programmes seeing a minor decline in the score required for admission. Lady Shri Ram College for Women had pegged 100 per cent score for three courses -- BA (Honours) Psychology, BA(Honours) Political Science and BA (Honours) Economics.

Seats are available under the three courses with aspirants requiring 99 per cent for BA (Honours) Economics and 99.75 per cent for both BA (Honours) Psychology and BA (Honours) Political Science. Similarly, BA (Honours) Journalism, which was available at a cut-off of 99.50 per cent at LSR, is available at 99.25 per cent in the second list.

Admission to BA (Honours) Economics is closed in Daulat Ram, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC), Deshbandhu, BR Ambedkar, Gargi, Kamala Nehru, Kirori Mal, Maitreyi, PGDAV and Shivaji College. Admission to BA (Honours) History is not available in Bharati College, DCAC, BR Ambedkar, Hansraj, Hindu, I College of Women, Kamala Nehru, Kirori Mal, Laxmibai, Maitreyi, Motilal Nehru, Rajdhani colleges. The course is available in LSR at a minimum score of 99 per cent, while the cut-off for the course at Miranda House and Ramjas stands at 98.50 per cent and 97.50 per cent respectively. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) also has seats available under BA (Honours) Economics and B Com(Honours).

The college has not effected a decline in the cut-off for BA (Honours) Economics from the first list and is still at 99 per cent, while the cut-off for B Com (Honours) has dropped by one per cent from 99.50 per cent to 98.50 per cent. Hindu College has kept the cut-off for BA (Honours) Philosophy unchanged at 97 per cent.

LSR, which had announced a cut-off of 99.75 per cent for admission to B Sc (Honours) Statistics for general category students, has reduced the score to 99 per cent in the second list. Hindu College, which had pegged the score for the same course at 99.25 per cent has reduced it to 98.75 per cent in the second list. The course is available at a cut-off of 98 per cent at Kirori Mal College.

Hindu College had announced a cut-off of 99.33 per cent for B Sc (Hons) Physics in the first list but the admission to the course is closed in the second list. The first cut-off list was released last Saturday. Almost 50 per cent of the seats have been filled under the first list. The varsity has 70,000 undergraduate seats.

The admissions under the second list will commence from Monday 10 am onwards and will end on October 21. This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to coronavirus pandemic.

