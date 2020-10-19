Left Menu
Guj govt to take everyone's opinion on reopening of schools

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Monday said his department will seek everyone's opinion before taking a final decision on reopening schools in the state.

Guj govt to take everyone's opinion on reopening of schools
Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Monday said his department will seek everyone's opinion before taking a final decision on reopening schools in the state. Talking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Chudasama indicated that schools cannot remain shut forever.

Schools and colleges have been closed in the state since the outbreak of COVID-19. Many educational institutions are conducting online classes and exams to continue with the academic session. "It's been six months since the schools are shut due to the coronavirus. We have to open schools someday. But, the state government will not take such a crucial decision on its own," Chudasama said.

The minister said the most crucial opinion in reopening schools will be of the health department. "In the coming days, we will seek opinions and suggestions from parents, students, owners of schools, teachers, and prominent educationists. The health department's opinion will be important in this regard," he said.

The minister said he will then discuss the issue with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, and the entire cabinet before taking a final decision on reopening schools.

