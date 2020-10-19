Left Menu
Karnataka government mulling reopen of colleges next month: Dy CM Ashwath Narayan

The Karnataka government is preparing to re-open colleges for UG and PG students from next month and a decision on it would be taken keeping in mind the safety of students and teachers in view of COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

The Karnataka government is preparing to re-open colleges for UG and PG students from next month and a decision on it would be taken keeping in mind the safety of students and teachers in view of COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said on Monday. Amid the uncertainty over reopening of schools and colleges, shut shut since the national COVID-19 lockdown began in March, he said a final decision on when to start the regular courses for undergraduate and post-graduate students will be taken shortly.

At present, online classes are being conducted for the students. "The government is preparing to start the offline graduate classes from November. Shortly a decision will be taken after discussing with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other officials concerned," Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said.

He said the guidelines have already been issued by the Centre for re-opening schools and colleges and accordingly, preparations were afoot. Conceding that there will be challenges galore and any hasty decision was uncalled for, Narayan maintained, "We have to ensure the safety of students and teachers. The virus is very much amidst us. Hence, we need to take the decision after much deliberation." Narayan was talking to reporters after attending the centenary convocation of the Mysore University in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated through video conferencing.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed his happiness over the 'success' of online classes, saying the digital learning and teaching has been going in the state beyond expectations. He asked students to take maximum advantage of it.

On the new National Education Policy (NEP), he said the state government was gearing up to implement it in stages. "The task force constituted to recommend the implementation of NEP has already submitted its first report.

The new education policy will be implemented in a phased manner by 2021 after making all the arrangements," he said.

