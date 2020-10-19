Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: Students return to class after 7 months; 39 pc attendance in govt schools, 11 pc in private

Today, we visited some schools to assess the situation and for many we reviewed the situation by real-time monitoring through cameras,” he added. Another issue, he said, was miscommunication between schools and students because of which all students of Class 9, 10, 11 and 12 reached their school in the morning while the instruction was to have 50 per cent students in the morning shift and the remaining in the afternoon shift.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:36 IST
Noida: Students return to class after 7 months; 39 pc attendance in govt schools, 11 pc in private

Students from Class 9 to 12 returned to classes on Monday as schools reopened in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar after a seven-month hiatus due to COVID-19 outbreak, officials said. There are 153 schools in the district -- 53 of them government and government-aided while remaining self-financed -- that reopened in adherence to COVID-19 norms like social distancing, face covers and sanitisation of hands, District Education Officer Neeraj Kumar Pandey said.

“Government and aided schools had an average attendance of 39 per cent on the first day, while it was 11 per cent in private schools. The teachers' attendance was 100 per cent,” Pandey told PTI. “The atmosphere was positive and students looked happy,” he said, adding that the low turnout, especially in private schools, was due to initial challenges of confidence building between schools and parents.

The education officer expected the attendance to go up to 70 per cent in all schools in a week's time and around 100 per cent after Dussehra holidays. “The government's decision to reopen the schools is a courageous step. There is no alternative to classroom teachings. Online classes are fine, but not absolute substitution for schools and classes,” Pandey said.

On issues faced during the first day, he said cameras installed in four or five schools were not working properly and these institutions have been asked to get the problem rectified soon. “All schools are equipped with cameras and can be monitored real time. The same way we monitor classes during examinations. Today, we visited some schools to assess the situation and for many we reviewed the situation by real-time monitoring through cameras,” he added.

Another issue, he said, was miscommunication between schools and students because of which all students of Class 9, 10, 11 and 12 reached their school in the morning while the instruction was to have 50 per cent students in the morning shift and the remaining in the afternoon shift. “We wanted Classes 9 and 10 to be present in the morning and 11 and 12 in the afternoon shift. At some places, all students reached the schools in the morning. But this appears to be a miscommunication error which will be worked out over the next couple of days,” Pandey said.

However, a major advantage of the low turnout was a near-ideal student-teacher ratio in classrooms, the officer said. “There were 20 to 24 students in a classroom instead of the usual 40 or so. Student-teacher ratio is where government schools would earlier come secondary to private institutes and coaching centres. So in a way, the low turnout provided teachers and students also a more convenient atmosphere for classes,” he said.

Pandey said all COVID-19 related guidelines were followed and morning assemblies have been cancelled in schools to keep away from gatherings that can be avoided..

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Adityanath dismisses Homeguards official for corruption

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the dismissal of a district commandant of Homeguards department on charges of corruption, a state government official said. Working on the zero tolerance policy on corruption, t...

Nigerian anti-police protesters must enter dialogue, minister says

Nigerians protesting against what they condemn as police brutality must end their daily demonstrations and enter into dialogue with the government on law enforcement reforms, the youth minister said on Monday. Thousands of Nigerians calling...

MP BJP minister accused of calling Congress candidate's wife `mistress'

Even before the row over Congress leader Kamal Naths comment about a woman minister dies down, a BJP minister in Madhya Pradesh is facing flak for allegedly using a derogatory term for the wife of a Congress candidate. In a video that went ...

IPL 13: Abu Dhabi wicket was not the best for batting, says Steve Smith

After registering an emphatic seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings CSK, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that the Abu Dhabi wicket was not the best for batting. With this win, Steve Smith-led Royals has moved to the fifth posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020