Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian held for drug peddling; cocaine seized

Hyderabad, Oct 20 (PTI): A 32-year-old Nigerian national was on Tuesday arrested here on the charge of drug peddling and six grams of cocaine seized from him, police said. He was charging Rs 8,000 per gram of cocaine from customers, it said. Police said they also seized a scooter and Rs 15,000 cash from the arrested nigerian..

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:40 IST
Nigerian held for drug peddling; cocaine seized
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A 32-year-old Nigerian national was on Tuesday arrested here on the charge of drug peddling and six grams of cocaine seized from him, police said. Based on reliable information, a police team nabbed the foreigner, a B.Com final year student of a city college, and seized the narcotic, they said.

During inquiry, it emerged that he used to deliver drugs in the city as per the instructions of another Nigerian national for a commission, a police release said. He was charging Rs 8,000 per gram of cocaine from customers, it said.

Police said they also seized a scooter and Rs 15,000 cash from the arrested nigerian.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant's fmr aide moves HC, accuses NCB of illegal detention

Dipesh Sawant, former domestic help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court alleging he was illegally detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB before being produced in a local court. Sawant in h...

Delhi opt to bat against KXIP, fit again Pant returns

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on TuesdayDelhi made three changes by bringing in a fit-again Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Daniel SamsKXIP replaced Chris Jordan with Jimmy Neesh...

Court dismisses bail plea of scribe Rajeev Sharma in espionage case

New Delhi, Oct 20 PTI&#160;A Delhi court has dimissed the bail application of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana&#160;denied the relief...

CBI takes over investigation from Lucknow police into allegations of TRP manipulation after registering FIR: Officials.

CBI takes over investigation from Lucknow police into allegations of TRP manipulation after registering FIR Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020