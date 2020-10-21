Left Menu
Crime rate in Telangana low compared to other states:Minister

Over 3.5 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed in Hyderabad city and it occupies the top position in the country in installation of such cameras, the minister claimed. Top priority has been given for safety of women and children and in this regard, the Women Safety Wing of Telangana Police has taken up initiatives like SHE TEAMS, Bharosa Centre, Operation Smile, and organised CybHer and other programmes, he said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:20 IST
Crime rate in Telangana low compared to other states:Minister

Crime rate in Telangana is very low in comparison to other states of the country, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali claimed on Wednesday. Addressing the Police Commemoration Day parade here, Mahmood Ali said since the formation of Telangana state (in June 2014) no communal incidents have taken place in Hyderabad city, adding it is the result of continuous efforts of police and utilisation of modern technology in maintaining law and order.

Integrating science and technology in policing, friendly policing and other initiativeshelped prevent violent incidents in the state, he said. Over 3.5 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed in Hyderabad city and it occupies the top position in the country in installation of such cameras, the minister claimed.

Top priority has been given for safety of women and children and in this regard, the Women Safety Wing of Telangana Police has taken up initiatives like SHE TEAMS, Bharosa Centre, Operation Smile, and organised CybHer and other programmes, he said. For the past six years people of all religions have been celebrating festivals in a peaceful manner because of public cooperation and police efforts, the minister said.

Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said with the government's support towards effective policing, the crime rate has come down tremendously in the state. Senior police officials were present.

