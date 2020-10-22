Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal Hindi academy to organise ports' conference

During today's meeting, we discussed the ways to promote the language and culture in West Bengal," the official said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced last month that the Paschim Bang Hindi Academy would be reconstituted.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-10-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 01:00 IST
Bengal Hindi academy to organise ports' conference

In a bid to draw the new generation towards the Hindi language, the Paschim Bang Hindi Academy on Wednesday decided to organise conferences of poets, stage one-act plays and hold storytelling sessions, a senior official said. At the first meeting of the reconstituted Academy on Wednesday, it was also decided that works of famous authors will be translated to Hindi.

The Academy also set up a library to reach out to the Hindi-speaking students and intellectuals in and around the city. "There was a discussion especially on four points - Hindi language, literature, culture and arts. During today's meeting, we discussed the ways to promote the language and culture in West Bengal," the official said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced last month that the Paschim Bang Hindi Academy would be reconstituted. She also formalised the structure of the Hindi Cell of her party, the Trinamool Congress, a move which is being seen as a step to woo the Hindi-speaking population in the state ahead of next years Assembly elections.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In emails, Sacklers fret over wealth, opioid business

Soon after a Purdue Pharma LP affiliate pleaded guilty to misbranding its addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin in 2007, the companys Sackler family owners fretted about possible threats to their wealth.On May 17, 2007, Jonathan Sackler, wh...

US STOCKS-S&P edges down in choppy session as U.S. stimulus talks drag on

The SP closed slightly lower on Wednesday after a volatile trading session as investors worried whether difficult negotiations in Washington would produce a deal for a fresh U.S. coronavirus stimulus package. White House Chief of Staff Mark...

Soccer-Rashford to fight on after MPs reject free school meals campaign

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashfords campaign to extend free school meals over the holidays has suffered a setback after members of the British Parliament voted against the provision.England forward Rashford, who has been awarded MBE ...

Environmental factors behind 15 per cent of deaths across Mediterranean, new UN report reveals

In 2016, more than 228,000 people died prematurely from exposure to air pollution, according to UNEPs State of the Environment and Development in the Mediterranean SoEDRising inequality, biodiversity loss, climate change and unrelenting p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020