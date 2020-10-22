Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pb: Poultry supplement developed from kinnow peels

Punjabi University, Patiala and the state-owned Punjab Agro claimed to have developed a poultry feed supplement from kinnow peels, an official statement said on Thursday. Minni Singh, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Punjabi University said that she and her team used nanotechnology to develop the formulation, which has taken nine years of research.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-10-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:40 IST
Pb: Poultry supplement developed from kinnow peels
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Punjabi University, Patiala and the state-owned Punjab Agro claimed to have developed a poultry feed supplement from kinnow peels, an official statement said on Thursday. 'LimoPan' is a a bio-engineered nutraceutical with the ability to replace the use of antibiotics in poultry feed.

The unbridled use of antibiotics in poultry feed is one of the reasons that has been attributed to causing antibiotic resistance in humans, as they become passive consumers through residues that remain in poultry, the statement said. The product utilises the antimicrobial potential of phytoconstituents present in the peels of kinnows, it further said.

Punjab is a leading producer of kinnow, a citrus fruit. This technology sets an example of sustainable utilisation of horticulture waste by converting it into a value added product, it added. Minni Singh, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Punjabi University said that she and her team used nanotechnology to develop the formulation, which has taken nine years of research. Meanwhile, Manju Wadhwa's team from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University conducted application trials on poultry through contract research.

The safety of the product has been ascertained by the National Toxicology Centre at National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research. Managing Director, Punjab Agro Manjit Singh Brar commended the efforts of the University and Punjab Agro, and reiterated that it will pave way for future industry-academia partnerships, which will strengthen the scientific acumen and business temperament in the region.

Punjab Agro has funded the research and development of the product.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium dusts off 1666 charter for post-Brexit fishing rights

Belgium may resort to a 17th century charter granted by a British king to retain fishing rights in Britains coastal waters if London and the European Union fail to agree a trade deal by the end of this year. With just over two months until ...

Slovakia orders partial lockdown, plans nationwide testing

Slovakia will shut most of its schools and require the population to stay home apart from work, essential shopping and trips to nature, in a partial lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Thursda...

Fire erupts in vehicle showroom in Nashik; none hurt

A fire broke out in a vehicle showroom in the city on late Thursday evening, but no casualty was reported, a police official said. According to the official, the fire broke out in Jitendra Motors auto major Mahindra Mahindras showroom - i...

Nigeria's president urges end to street protests as gunfire heard in Lagos after protest crackdown

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday called for an end to street protests in the country, as authorities in the commercial capital Lagos struggled to enforce a curfew imposed to contain anger over a crackdown on anti-police prote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020