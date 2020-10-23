Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protest at Kansas school after student told to remove hijab

A spokeswoman for the Geary County School District said officials are still determining details of the incident, but a student reported an employee at Junction City High School told her to remove the hijab on Tuesday. That prompted students to demonstrate outside the school Wednesday before classes started to protest religious discrimination.

PTI | Junctioncity | Updated: 23-10-2020 02:51 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 02:51 IST
Protest at Kansas school after student told to remove hijab

Officials at a Kansas high school are investigating after a student was told to remove her Islamic head scarf, known as a hijab, prompting other students to stage a demonstration. A spokeswoman for the Geary County School District said officials are still determining details of the incident, but a student reported an employee at Junction City High School told her to remove the hijab on Tuesday.

That prompted students to demonstrate outside the school Wednesday before classes started to protest religious discrimination. The demonstration ended without incident, and the students returned to class. The high school principal met with the students to discuss their concerns and school officials have called a emergency meeting for Friday, which will be closed to the public because they intend to discuss personnel matters, spokeswoman Sacha Dent said.

"We are proud that our students choose to stand up for what they believe is an injustice within their community," Dent said in a statement. "These young people are our future, and (Wednesday) they showed that they were able to demonstrate peacefully for a cause that they believed in." Dent said the Geary County School District does not tolerate bias or discrimination against students and requires "robust diversity training, active community engagement, and more education of different cultures and beliefs." The Kansas Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a statement Thursday that it welcomed the investigation by the school district. "We will closely monitor the investigation, but strongly believe and demand that the Junction City High School and its school district must examine policies to determine if changes must be made to prevent such incidents in the future," said CAIR-Kansas Board Chairman Moussa Elbayoumy.

"All district personnel, especially school administrators, should be offered diversity training on the right to religious accommodations for students and staff and the proper way to enforce the district's policies." Junction City is about 104.61 kilometers west of Topeka..

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-'Dumb mistake’ exposed Iranian hand behind fake Proud Boy U.S. election emails -sources

Government analysts and private sector investigators were able to rapidly attribute to Iranian hackers a wave of thousands of threatening emails aimed at U.S. voters because of mistakes made in a video attached to some of the messages, acco...

EXCLUSIVE-Biden campaign tells miners it supports domestic production of EV metals

Joe Bidens campaign has privately told U.S. miners it would support boosting domestic production of metals used to make electric vehicles, solar panels and other products crucial to his climate plan, according to three sources familiar with...

Russian hackers attack U.S. state and local government networks, U.S. government says

Hackers sponsored by Russia have been trying to break into U.S. state and local government computer networks and in two instances were successful, U.S. government agencies said on Thursday - the second major warning over foreign hacking in ...

Germany readies for coronavirus vaccine before end of year -Bild

Germany is making preparations to start vaccinations against the coronavirus before the end of the year, Bild daily reported on Friday. The health ministry plans to create 60 special vaccination centres to ensure the vaccines can be stored ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020