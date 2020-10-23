Gauhati Press Club to provide free education to children of

Free education will be imparted to children of journalists, who have died or are unable to work due to critical illnesses, by 11 private schools, an office-bearer of Gauhati Press Club (GPC) said on Friday. The initiative, 'Gift a Child Education' by GPC, can be availed by its general members, he said.

It will become effective from the next academic year, general secretary Sanjay Ray said. "We have taken this initiative to ensure that the education of children of our members is not hampered in any way," he said.

Ray also said that GPC has launched its official website.