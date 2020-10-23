Left Menu
Appointments' decision by DU VC Tyagi in compliance with norms: DU to Education Ministry

The power tussle at Delhi University escalated on Friday with the acting registrar, P C Jha, informing the Education Ministry that recent decisions on crucial appointments taken by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi are in compliance with varsity norms. However, the same day, Tyagi had approved and notified the appointment of P C Jha as acting registrar and director of the South Campus.

The power tussle at Delhi University escalated on Friday with the acting registrar, P C Jha, informing the Education Ministry that recent decisions on crucial appointments taken by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi are in compliance with varsity norms. Intervening in the row between the vice-chancellor and Pro-Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi on Thursday night, the ministry said appointments made by Tyagi were not "valid" as he is on leave.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, controversy erupted when Tyagi removed Joshi as Pro-VC on Thursday and appointed Geeta Bhatt, director of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board of the university, in his place. Joshi had, meanwhile, notified the appointment of a new registrar, Vikas Gupta, whose interview had been completed and appointment cleared by the executive council on Wednesday. However, the same day, Tyagi had approved and notified the appointment of P C Jha as acting registrar and director of the South Campus. "The Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Tyagi, has taken the decision in due compliance with the Act, Statutes, and ordinances of Delhi University. It is informed that P C Jha in addition to his responsibilities as Director, South Campus, is also acting as Registrar as an interim arrangement. It is also informed that Geeta Bhatt has been appointed as Pro VC in place of P C Joshi," Jha said in a letter to the ministry. In his letter to the university registrar on Thursday, Birendra Kumar Singh, deputy secretary in the Education Ministry, wrote that "orders issued by Vice-Chancellor during the period of absence on the medical ground without joining the office properly and officially is not valid and should not be acted upon by the university functionary". In the future, if the vice-chancellor wants to join office, a proper medical fitness certificate issued by a competent authority who treated him should be obtained, he said. "Pro VC P C Joshi will be acting as Vice-Chancellor during the period and all orders should be issued under the statues with his approval," Singh had said.

