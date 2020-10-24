Left Menu
Delhi govt school students who got admission in IITs must become role models: Kejriwal

"Students who have gotten into IITs and have secured top ranks in NEET-JEE exams must become a role model for the entire government education system," Kejriwal said. Raj from a government school in Surajmal Vihar ranked 1819th in JEE and has secured admission in Computer Science & Engineering course at IIT, Ropar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 20:26 IST
"Students who have gotten into IITs and have secured top ranks in NEET-JEE exams must become a role model for the entire government education system," Kejriwal said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Saturday interacted with students of Delhi government schools who have performed well in the NEET-JEE examinations. "Students who have gotten into IITs and have secured top ranks in NEET-JEE exams must become a role model for the entire government education system," Kejriwal said. A total of 569 students, including 379 girls, from schools run by the Delhi government, qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test this year. Around 443 students from government schools have cleared JEE Mains and 53 qualified JEE Advanced, securing seats in IITs. Five students from RPVV, Paschim Vihar have qualified the exam, which is the highest from any government school in the city. Several students interacted with the chief minister and his deputy during the event.

Ayush Bansal, whose father works in a book depot, told Kejriwal that he could not have achieved success without the support of his parents and teachers. Bansal, a student of a school in Pashchim Vihar, secured 189th rank in JEE and got admission in Electronics and Communication Engineering at IIT, Roorkee. Raj from a government school in Surajmal Vihar ranked 1819th in JEE and has secured admission in Computer Science & Engineering course at IIT, Ropar. He scored 89.8 per cent in Class 12 Board exams. He is the son of a street vendor.

"I want to study science and engineering so that he can work towards the development of the country," he said. Another student, Shalu, whose father is searching for a job post-COVID, secured 306th rank in JEE and has got admission in Electrical Engineering at IIT, Mandi. "I am first in my family to have been pursuing Engineering. I hope to study well in IIT, and secure a well-paying job so that I can support my family during any crisis," she said. Himanshi from a school in Nand Nagri said, "The toughest phase is when you think to yourself that you will not be able to crack the exam. But when you get past that phase, you always come out as successful. I wanted to be a doctor because if you can save a life, there is nothing more you can want from your life." She secured 1181st rank in NEET and passed Class 12 Board exams with 89 per cent. Tamanna Goyal, a daughter of a single mother who works as a house help, secured 11th rank in NEET. Goyal is a student of a government school in Rohini.

