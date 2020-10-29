FACTBOX-Back to lockdown: the new French measures to contain COVID-19 spread
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-10-2020 02:23 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 01:16 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of strict new measures on Wednesday aimed at curbing a resurgence in the COVID-19 epidemic. Below are the main measures he announced:
* People will have to remain in their homes and only venture outside if they have a justification for doing that. Macron said it would be similar to a lockdown in spring, when people were allowed outside for medical reasons, for essential work, to attend school, to make essential purchases or for one hour of daily exercise. * Anyone outside their home will need to carry a document justifying their presence outside. This can be checked by police.
* Schools will remain open, a departure from the last lockdown in the spring when all educational establishments were shut down. * Universities will close.
* Cafes, restaurants and shops will shut down unless they are deemed to be selling essential goods, such as supermarkets and pharmacies. This can be reviewed after two weeks. * State services for the public will remain open, including municipal services.
* All those who can work from home should do so. * The measures are to come into effect from 00:01 am on Friday morning and will remain in force until Dec. 1.
