Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ondo governor announces to resume all public and private schools from November 2

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 30-10-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 12:34 IST
Ondo governor announces to resume all public and private schools from November 2
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (Rotimi Akeredolu)

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has directed that all public and private schools in the state should resume from November 2, according to a news report by Today.

Schools in the state were closed on Monday 26th October 2020 following the #EndSARS protest which turned bloody after it was hijacked by hoodlums.

A statement by the Education, Science, and Technology commissioner Femi Agagu in Akure said that the schools are to spend six weeks for the completion of the second and third term 2019/2020 academic session.

Agagu pointed out that Governor has directed that all schools should resume on Monday 2nd November 2020 now that the State has become peaceful.

Parents and the public, according to him are to note this directive and all schools are to comply.

Earlier, the Ondo State Government has announced the lifting of the 24-hour curfew imposed in the wake of the #EndSARS protests. This is with effect from Saturday, October 24.

"The relative peace in the capital is very encouraging just as the people's resolve, especially the youths, not to allow brigandage under any guise is equally palpable. It is, therefore, only normal that law-abiding residents are allowed to go about their legitimate businesses," said Akeredolu.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives assent to Bill providing 7.5 per cent quota for NEET qualified government school students in admission to medical courses: Raj Bhavan.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI

TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives assent to Bill providing 7.5 per cent quota for NEET qualified government school students in admission to medical courses Raj Bhavan.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Falcons Harris ejected after hit on Panthers BridgewaterCarolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was briefly knocked out of the Panthers Thursday game after a play that saw the ejection of...

National COVID lockdown not inevitable, UK foreign minister says

A national lockdown in England is not inevitable to contain an increase in COVID-19 cases, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday, adding that a localised approach could work if everyone stuck to the rules for their area.Asked...

Pompeo wraps up Asia tour in Vietnam following prisoner release

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wound up a visit to Asia in Vietnam on Friday after a tour marked by his repeated calls for help for the United States in confronting security threats posed by China. Vietnam, which also shares concern ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020