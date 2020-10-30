Ondo governor announces to resume all public and private schools from November 2

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has directed that all public and private schools in the state should resume from November 2, according to a news report by Today.

Schools in the state were closed on Monday 26th October 2020 following the #EndSARS protest which turned bloody after it was hijacked by hoodlums.

A statement by the Education, Science, and Technology commissioner Femi Agagu in Akure said that the schools are to spend six weeks for the completion of the second and third term 2019/2020 academic session.

Agagu pointed out that Governor has directed that all schools should resume on Monday 2nd November 2020 now that the State has become peaceful.

Parents and the public, according to him are to note this directive and all schools are to comply.

Earlier, the Ondo State Government has announced the lifting of the 24-hour curfew imposed in the wake of the #EndSARS protests. This is with effect from Saturday, October 24.

"The relative peace in the capital is very encouraging just as the people's resolve, especially the youths, not to allow brigandage under any guise is equally palpable. It is, therefore, only normal that law-abiding residents are allowed to go about their legitimate businesses," said Akeredolu.