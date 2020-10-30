Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi slaps fine on Titan employee for violating insider trading norms

As per the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) regulations, designated persons and their immediate relatives shall not trade in securities when the trading window is closed. While imposing the Rs 2 lakh fine, Sebi, in its 11-page order, said that Alexander and his wife were not in possession of any UPSI (Unpublished Price Sensitive Information) while they traded during the period when the trading window was closed. This also acts a mitigating factor under the current proceedings," the order said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:13 IST
Sebi slaps fine on Titan employee for violating insider trading norms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Markets watchdog Sebi has imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on an employee of Titan Company for violating insider trading norms back in 2018. Theekevedu B Alexander (noticee) was a designated employee of the company and had traded on two trading days during the period from September 23 to November 12, 2018 -- a period during which the trading window was closed.

Besides, his wife Sarina Biju Alexander executed trades during closure of the trading window. As per the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) regulations, designated persons and their immediate relatives shall not trade in securities when the trading window is closed.

While imposing the Rs 2 lakh fine, Sebi, in its 11-page order, said that Alexander and his wife were not in possession of any UPSI (Unpublished Price Sensitive Information) while they traded during the period when the trading window was closed. This acts as a mitigating factor in the present case, it added. Citing submissions made by the noticee, Sebi said the company's audit committee had taken note of the non-compliance of the Code of Conduct by the noticee and issued a warning letter to remain diligent and be in complete compliance of the Code of Conduct henceforth.

"Further, the audit committee advised the noticee to pay Rs 1,00,000 to Titan ECHO (Educate to Carry Her Onwards), a programme to support the education of underprivileged girl children as a constructive measure for the aforesaid non-compliance and the same was subsequently, done by the noticee. "In this regard, it is observed that the noticee has submitted requisite documents/ proofs establishing his aforesaid contention under current proceedings. This also acts a mitigating factor under the current proceedings," the order said.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-BeIN sports chairman Al-Khelaifi acquitted in TV rights case

The chairman of Qatar-based media group BeIN Sports and president of French soccer club Paris St Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has been acquitted in a case involving the award of television rights for the World Cup, his lawyers said on Frida...

KVIC launches two-layered Diwali face masks made of pure Muslin fabric

Deck up the festive fervour this Diwali with Khadis new face masks in an appealing combination of snow white and sparkling red. Keeping in view the Diwali festival, Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC has launched a Limited Edition...

'Dismal performance', says Centre over WB's implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

West Bengal has shown dismal performance in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission by providing only 2.2 lakh tap water connections to rural households against a target of 55.58 lakh in 2020-21, the Centre said on Friday. Expressing c...

Everything's bigger in Texas: Early vote surpasses total 2016 turnout

With four days remaining in the U.S. presidential campaign, more than 9 million people have cast ballots in Texas, eclipsing total turnout from 2016, the Texas secretary of states office said on Friday. Early voting has been setting records...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020