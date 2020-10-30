Left Menu
K K Sharma resigns as advisor to JK L-G, appointed State Election Commissioner

K K Sharma, an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, resigned from his post on Friday and was appointed the State Election Commissioner, an official said. "K K Sharma resigns as Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of J&K; appointed State Election Commissioner," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet. At a simple ceremony later, Sinha administered the oath of office to Sharma and congratulated him on the new appointment.

K K Sharma resigns as advisor to JK L-G, appointed State Election Commissioner
At a simple ceremony later, Sinha administered the oath of office to Sharma and congratulated him on the new appointment. Farooq Khan, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Baseer Khan, the advisors to the Lt Governor, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and administrative secretaries were present at the ceremony.

Sharma's appointment as State Election Commissioner came days after the government amended the law to set up District Development Councils. Sharma, a 1983-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Mizoram Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, was appointed advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor in November last year.

During his service career spanning around 30 years, Sharma has held various positions, including the Chief Secretary of Delhi and Goa. He also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Human Resource Development before his retirement.

Sharma has also served as advisor to the administrator of Chandigarh.

