AMU student leader who led anti-Macron protest booked for hurting religious sentiments

A student leader of the Aligarh Muslim University who had led a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron has been booked for allegedly  hurting religious sentiments of a "particular community",  police said on Saturday A case has been lodged against Farhan Zubairi on Friday evening under Indian Penal Code section sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race...) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at the Civil Lines police station, it said.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 31-10-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 21:51 IST
The FIR against Zubairi states that during the protest march on Thursday "objectionable slogans" were raised against a particular community.   Image Credit: Wikimedia

A student leader of the Aligarh Muslim University who had led a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron has been booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of a "particular community", police said on Saturday

A case has been lodged against Farhan Zubairi on Friday evening under Indian Penal Code section sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race...) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at the Civil Lines police station, it said. The FIR against Zubairi states that during the protest march on Thursday "objectionable slogans" were raised against a particular community. These slogans, according to the police report, were designed to inflame religious hatred. On Thursday evening, protesting students at AMU had announced a boycott of all French products and had accused the French President Macron of "hurting religious sentiments of Muslims" by his statements on the issue of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.

