Raj govt, Gujjars agree upon 14 points of reservation demand

On Bainsla's absence in the meeting, Singh said if the community is satisfied with the agreement made on 14 points with the government, he (Col Bainsla) will also be satisfied. Bainsla had asked the people of the community to reach Pilupura in Bayana of Sawai Madhopur district on November 1 to start an agitation on reservation related issues.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-10-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 22:47 IST
A delegation of Gujjar leaders on Saturday held talks with the Rajasthan government following which a consensus was reached on 14 points of the reservation demand made by the community. Gujjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, however, was not present in the meeting. The development comes amid an agitation call given by the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti over the quota demand from November 1. Health Minister Raghu Sharma told a press conference that a seven-hour meeting of the cabinet sub-committee and the Gujjar leaders' delegation was held at the secretariat here. He also read out the 14 points of agreement on reservation. Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Ashok Chandna said the points of agreement will be met with immediate effect. Gujjar leader Himmat Singh said the talks were positive and the agreement would satisfy the community, adding that there was no need for an agitation now. "The talks with the government were positive. The government should take action on these points as per agreement so that the Gujjars do not have to take the path of further agitation. If the community is satisfied, there will be no further agitation," he said. On Bainsla's absence in the meeting, Singh said if the community is satisfied with the agreement made on 14 points with the government, he (Col Bainsla) will also be satisfied.

Bainsla had asked the people of the community to reach Pilupura in Bayana of Sawai Madhopur district on November 1 to start an agitation on reservation related issues.  Meanwhile, the police administration said that it was alert about any possible protest. Mobile Internet services have been suspended in many districts. The home department has evoked the National Security Act (NSA) in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Tonk, Bundi, Jhalawar and Karauli districts, officials said. The Gujjars have been demanding the Rajasthan government for including Gujjar reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, filling backlog of vacancies and giving benefit of five per cent reservation to the Most Backward Classes (MBC) in the pending recruitment process. The 14 points of agreement include providing regular pay scale to 1,252 candidates belonging to MBCs, who have completed their probation period.  The state government will once again write to the Centre to include the provision related to reservation for the MBCs in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, as per the agreement.  Meanwhile, families of the three people who died due to injuries received during the Gujjar agitation in the past, will be given an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each. PTI AG SRY

