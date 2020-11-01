Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha allows partial reopening of schools for classes 9-12 'after Nov 15'

The revised notification, issued by the Office of Special Relief Commissioner, said that the School and Mass Education Department will take an appropriate decision on the date of reopening of classes 9-12 "in a graded manner, after November 15, 2020 in consultation with relevant stakeholders and issue necessary guideline/SOP." The department will also issue a standard operating procedure, it said. Except this, all academic institutions across the state would remain closed till November 30.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-11-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 00:20 IST
Odisha allows partial reopening of schools for classes 9-12 'after Nov 15'
Academic institutions, including coaching centres, have been closed since March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Saturday announced the partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9-12 in a graded manner after November 15 but did not mention any specific date. The School and Mass Education Department will declare the date later.

Earlier in the day, the state government issued an order saying that the classes for students of 9-12 will reopen from November 16. However, it later revised the order which did not mention any specific date on resuming classroom teaching. The revised notification, issued by the Office of Special Relief Commissioner, said that the School and Mass Education Department will take an appropriate decision on the date of reopening of classes 9-12 "in a graded manner, after November 15, 2020, in consultation with relevant stakeholders and issue necessary guideline/SOP." The department will also issue a standard operating procedure, it said.

Except this, all academic institutions across the state would remain closed till November 30. The state government's notifications are part of its 'Unlock-6' guidelines, which were approved by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy.

Academic institutions, including coaching centres, have been closed since March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The order said notwithstanding closure of academic institutions, the authorities are permitted to conduct examinations (academic, competitive and entrance tests), evaluation and other administrative activities.

Online/distance learning will continue to be permitted and encouraged, it said, adding, that the departments concerned may permit teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to schools for online classes. Higher education institutions will be permitted to open only for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students in science and technology streams requiring laboratory work, the order said.

With regard to reopening places of worship, the state government said local authorities may issue such permits with appropriate restrictions and safety protocols, based on the assessment of the COVID-19 situation. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will continue to remain shut.

On further assessment, appropriate decisions will be taken on November 16 on reopening these establishments, the order said. Open-air theatres and similar places may be allowed to operate, subject to compliance of health protocols.

Marriage-related gatherings will be permitted with a ceiling of 200 people, and not more than 50 people will be allowed at funerals, it said. Large social, political, sports and religious congregations are prohibited till November 30, except Election Commission of India approved meetings for by-elections, the state government order said.

International flight operations, too, will continue to remain shut till November 30. There is, however, no restriction on inter-state movement.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Google Meet adds support for custom virtual backgrounds

Here's a first look at Micromax In series smartphone with 48MP quad camera

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

'Adorable and admirable': PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl's rendition of 'Vande Mataram'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed as adorable and admirable a four-year-old girls rendition of Vande Mataram which has caught the attention of scores of netizens. Four-year-old Esther Hnamte from Mizoram caught the attention o...

WB law sec recovers from coronavirus, dies

West Bengal law secretary Sandip Kumar Ray Chaudhuri paased away at a city hospital on Saturday three days after winning an almost a month-long battle against COVID-19, health department sources said. Chaudhuri 56 along with his wife and da...

Odisha allows partial reopening of schools for classes 9-12 'after Nov 15'

The Odisha government on Saturday announced the partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9-12 in a graded manner after November 15 but did not mention any specific date. The School and Mass Education Department will declare the ...

Rugby-All eyes on Paris after England secure bonus-point win in Italy

England finished strongly to beat Italy 34-5 in Rome and put themselves in prime position to win the Six Nations championship but they must wait until the end of the France v Ireland game later on Saturday to discover if they have done enou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020