Two officials suspended in a case of document fraud in Jammu

The spokesman said the DSEJ, after detection of two fraud transfer orders in June 2019, through a circular had asked DDOs to be vigilant, extra careful and ensure that no order which has not been officially received is implemented. The committee has also been asked to look into the records of all schools in Doda district, and submit a report along with specific comments and recommendations within a week's time, the spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-11-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 20:29 IST
Two government officials have been placed under suspension in a document fraud case, an official spokesman said on Sunday, as a five-member committee was set up to probe the matter. The committee, headed by the joint director, Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ), has been asked to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the case, the spokesman said.

The case is related to the production of forged documents by an official to the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) of the Higher Secondary School Bharth in Doda district, and subsequent withdrawal of salary and other emoluments in his favour by the in-charge DDO without verifying the authenticity of documents despite clear instructions of the DSEJ, he said. The spokesman said the DSEJ, after detection of two fraud transfer orders in June 2019, through a circular had asked DDOs to be vigilant, extra careful and ensure that no order which has not been officially received is implemented.

The committee has also been asked to look into the records of all schools in Doda district, and submit a report along with specific comments and recommendations within a week's time, the spokesman said.

