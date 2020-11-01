Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Raj govt to ban sale of fireworks

Protecting the lives of people is paramount for the government in this challenging time, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said while reviewing the coronavirus situation on Sunday. He also said the government has decided to keep the schools and colleges in the state closed till November 16.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-11-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 22:57 IST
COVID-19: Raj govt to ban sale of fireworks

The Rajasthan government has decided to ban the sale of firecrackers during the festive season in the state in the wake of the crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic. Protecting the lives of people is paramount for the government in this challenging time, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said while reviewing the coronavirus situation on Sunday.

He also said the government has decided to keep the schools and colleges in the state closed till November 16. Gehlot was reviewing the situation created by the coronavirus crisis and 'no mask-no entry' and 'war for the pure' campaign of the state government. The chief minister also discussed the guidelines of ‘Unlock-6” in the meeting, a statement said. He directed to take strict action against the sale of firecrackers and fireworks in the state and polluting vehicles running without fitness to protect the health of coronavirus-infected patients and the general public from the toxic smoke emitting from them, it said.

In a situation like this, people should avoid using fireworks on Diwali, he said. Gehlot said the recruitment process of 2,000 doctors in the state should be completed soon. Selected doctors should be given appointments within 10 days, he added.

During the discussion on 'Unlock-6' guidelines, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar said educational institutions and coaching centres including school-colleges in the state will remain closed for regular educational activities till November 16, the statement said. Swimming pools, cinema halls, theaters, multiplexes, entertainment parks etc will remain closed till November 30, it said.

The maximum limit of guests at weddings should be 100, the statement said..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Maha doctor treats martyr's mother free of cost, earns praise

A urologist from Maharashtras Aurangabad is earning praise from different quarters, including politicians, for conducting a surgery on a martyrs ailing mother free of cost. A video of the doctor, Altaf Shaikh, in which he is seen crying and...

Grocery store workers at heightened risk of COVID-19 infection, finds study

Grocery store employees, especially those in customer-facing roles are five times as likely to test positive for COVID-19 as compared to their colleagues in other positions, suggests the first study of its kind. The findings of the study we...

Dubbak by-polls; Rs 1 cr unaccounted cash seized from kin of BJP candidate

Eds Updating with reax Hyderabad, Nov 1 PTIAn illegal money transfer racket was busted here on Sunday and Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash was seized from a relative of BJP candidate for the Dubbak by- poll, M Raghunandan Rao. Acting on cre...

COVID-19 facility should have provision for psychiatric consultation: Health Ministry

Highlighting that coronavirus pandemic has induced mental health concerns, both pre-existing and new onset triggered by lifestyle restrictions and uncertain future, the Centre has issued guidelines stating that COVID-19 facilities should ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020