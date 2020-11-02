Left Menu
Over 4,100 apply for admission to DU on day 1 after 4th cut off list released

The Delhi University on Saturday announced the fourth cut-off list, with over 64 per cent seats already filled so far. As per the fourth cut-off list announced on Saturday, many courses were closed for different categories while there was a dip of one to two per cent in certain courses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:03 IST
Over 4,100 apply for admission to DU on day 1 after 4th cut off list released
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 4,100 candidates applied for admission to Delhi University's undergraduate courses under the fourth cut off list on Monday, officials said

"A total of 4,102 candidates applied for admission on first day under the fourth cut off list out of which 1,682 wre approved today itself," a senior DU official said. The Delhi University on Saturday announced the fourth cut-off list, with over 64 per cent seats already filled so far. "Over 55,000 seats were filled earlier, however, after cancellations and withdrawals, the final number is 45,542. There are total 70,000 seats this year," the official said. As per the fourth cut-off list announced on Saturday, many courses were closed for different categories while there was a dip of one to two per cent in certain courses. This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

